EPA Picks New Head Of American Indian Environmental Office

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has appointed a new director for the American Indian Environmental Office in the agency's Office of International and Tribal Affairs who is charged with overseeing the protection of human health and the environment in Indian Country. W. Scott Mason IV, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and fifth-generation western Oklahoman, will help implement federal environmental law in line with the 1984 EPA Policy for the Administration of Environmental Programs on Indian Reservations, the agency said Wednesday. The policy focuses on keeping EPA actions consistent with the federal trust responsibility toward tribes and the government-to-government...

