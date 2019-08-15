Bodum Gets 2nd Shot At Starbucks French Press Libel Suit

Law360, New York (August 15, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday gave Bodum a chance to amend its libel suit against Starbucks after the Seattle coffee giant put the squeeze on the Swiss appliance maker’s claims and called for dismissal. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled that Bodum Holding AG can make changes to its original claims that Starbucks Corp. hastily yanked a French press coffeemaker off its shelves to please regulators and seeks to stick Bodum with the bill. The suit also claims Starbucks falsely told sellers the Swiss company’s other products were recalled and implied that they were defective. “We certainly do have additional information...

