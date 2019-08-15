Arbitration Pact Valid Even If Signed After Suit: Calif. Panel

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has found that a lower court should have granted a property management business's bid to force an employee to arbitrate his age bias and wage-and-hour suit, saying it didn't matter that he signed an arbitration pact after he filed his case. A Fourth Appellate District panel on Wednesday reversed a lower court decision denying Greystone Ridge Condominium's motion to compel arbitration in a lawsuit from Victor M. Quiroz Franco, who works for the company at an Anaheim, California, apartment complex. The panel said that even though he filed his suit two days before he signed an...

