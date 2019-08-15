Ga. Must Ax Current Voting System After 2019, Judge Rules

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday prohibited state election officials from continuing to rely on an insecure electronic voting process after 2019, ruling that voters overwhelmingly demonstrated "serious problems and failures" with the current system. In a 153-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg agreed that a "mountain" of documented vulnerabilities and flaws with the state's long-standing direct record electronic, or DRE, voting system has had a tangible impact on Georgia voters' attempts to exercise their constitutional rights to cast a ballot and have their vote counted. The judge declined to order an immediate ban of the current system, citing concerns...

