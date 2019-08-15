3rd Circ. Revives Suit Slamming ICE Immigration Sting

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday revived a suit filed by prospective students who enrolled in a fake New Jersey university set up as part of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sting, saying more judicial review of the termination of the plaintiffs' visa status is warranted. In a precedential decision, a three-judge panel reversed and remanded a New Jersey District Court ruling from October 2017 that tossed a proposed class action filed by a group of students who were accused of visa fraud after enrolling in the bogus University of Northern New Jersey and having their visa status terminated. U.S. Circuit Judge...

