Princeton Can't Pare Down Claims In Retirement Plan Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge said Thursday that she won’t rethink her decision to let a proposed class of current and former Princeton University workers challenge the prudence of keeping certain investment options in their retirement plans, rejecting the school’s argument that the claims were time-barred. In her order, U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson denied the bid for reconsideration from the trustees of Princeton University in a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the school of wrongly keeping a CREF stock account and TIAA real estate account in its plans’ lineup, among other things. The school had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS