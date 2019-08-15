NY AG Issues 33 Subpoenas In Purdue Pharma Opioid MDL

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office has issued 33 subpoenas to financial institutions, advisers and individuals related to Purdue Pharma LP and its owners the Sackler family as part of a statewide multidistrict litigation accusing them of giving rise to the country’s opioid epidemic. Targets of the subpoenas include two attorneys with Norton Rose Fulbright and institutions such as Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Charles Schwab Corp., as well as five entities outside the U.S. Through the subpoenas, the attorney general is seeking all communications with the Sackler family, as well as financial records and any transfers made on behalf...

