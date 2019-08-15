Builder Waited Too Long To Inform Insurer Of Suit: 7th Circ.

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled that an Illinois construction company is on the hook for any costs above $1 million arising from a 2008 automobile accident and a subsequent lawsuit because the company waited too long to notify its excess insurer. While the language of Deerfield Construction Inc.'s excess insurance policy with Landmark American Insurance Co. was open-ended — requiring "prompt notice" without providing a specific time frame — the appellate court said Tuesday that it was difficult to believe the Illinois Supreme Court would regard notice given seven years after an accident as "anywhere close to being either 'prompt' or 'as soon as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS