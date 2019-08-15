Google, Spotify Urge DC Circ. To Undo Royalty Board's Rates

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Pandora, Google, Spotify and Amazon have officially urged the D.C. Circuit to undo a Copyright Royalty Board ruling ordering streaming services to pay more in so-called mechanical royalties to songwriters and publishers. The streaming companies told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday that they weren't given enough of an opportunity to make their case, resulting in a 2018 ruling by the board that increased their royalties from 10.5% of revenue to 15.1% by 2022. "The majority adopted a rate structure and rate levels no party proposed during the hearing," the joint brief states. "The parties had no opportunity to present or rebut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS