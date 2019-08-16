Celebrity Chef Says NFL Star Stiffed Him On $39K Bill

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A chef who cooks at private events for NFL players has hit Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown with a suit in Florida state court, saying the football star refused to pay him and his staff nearly $39,000 for a Pro Bowl Weekend gig after throwing them out of his house. Stefano Tedeschi, an Orlando area restaurateur and TV personality who bills himself as the Sports Chef, said in his complaint that he had a verbal contract to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner for Brown and his family and friends at a rental property in Osceola County, Florida, over the three-day...

