Calif. Justices Set Low Bar For Website Bias Claims

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court recently sent a clear message to businesses that “online discriminatory practices” will not be tolerated. In order to proceed with a lawsuit, plaintiffs need only show that they intended to use an online business’ services, and encountered allegedly discriminatory practices. The Supreme Court’s opinion in White v. Square Inc.[1] could have far-reaching impact on e-commerce, initially in California and potentially nationwide. Businesses with an online presence should review their terms of services and end-user license agreements, and consult with counsel to address any potentially “discriminatory” terms which could unnecessarily expose the business to litigation. In a unanimous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS