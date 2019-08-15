DOD Made $965M In Improper Travel Payments, GAO Says

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense made more than $965 million in improper travel payments over three years, and needs to improve its remediation plan intended to address those mistakes, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Thursday. About $965.5 million of the $18.3 billion spent through the DOD’s Defense Travel System between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018 went to improper payments, according to the DOD’s own estimates, the watchdog said in its report. The travel system is used by service members and DOD employees for official travel. Improper payments dropped after the DOD established a remediation plan — and a committee to monitor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS