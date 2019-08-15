NJ Gov. Signs Bill For Medical Recovery Above PIP Limits

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Thursday permitting the recovery of car accident-related medical expenses exceeding personal injury protection, or PIP, benefit limits, effectively overturning a state Supreme Court decision that ruled otherwise. The legislation is a response to the state Supreme Court's March opinion in Haines v. Taft, which ruled that a party to an automobile accident may not recover unreimbursed medical expenses from the other driver in excess of the party's PIP policy limits. That decision overturned a state appellate ruling permitting the recovery of medical expenses beyond the PIP limit, and up to $250,000. Murphy said the state Supreme Court, in its March...

