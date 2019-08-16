Feds Pulling For Comcast In High Court Racial Bias Battle

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday urged the high court to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision that revived a $20 billion racial bias suit against Comcast, insisting that the appellate court should be holding the accuser to a higher standard for proving discrimination than it did. Comcast Corp. is facing a $20 billion lawsuit from Entertainment Studios Inc., a production firm owned by former comedian Byron Allen, over its repeated refusals to carry the African American-owned production company's channels. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear part of Comcast's appeal of the Ninth Circuit ruling in June, saying in a brief order that it will...

