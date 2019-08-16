US Sides With Led Zeppelin In 'Stairway' Copyright Fight

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The federal government has jumped into a closely watched copyright case over "Stairway to Heaven," urging an appeals court to side with Led Zeppelin — and not to give the band’s accuser a “monopoly on a common musical convention.” The entry of the U.S. Department of Justice came as the en banc Ninth Circuit is set to decide the long-running lawsuit, which claims Zeppelin ripped off the iconic intro to "Stairway” from an obscure instrumental ballad called "Taurus" by the band Spirit. In an amicus brief filed Thursday, the government urged the court to reinstate a 2016 verdict that cleared Zeppelin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS