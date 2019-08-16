Mavenir Says Judge Missed Investor Suit's 'Suspicious' Roots

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Tech company Mavenir Inc. has urged a Delaware federal court to overrule a magistrate judge's opinion that an alleged conflict involving an attorney's move from DLA Piper to Labaton Sucharow LLP shouldn't bar a shareholder that's suing the tech company from keeping other firms as counsel in the case. Mavenir argues U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry Fallon overlooked "highly suspicious circumstances" involving the filing of the complaint, suggesting the filing by Labaton was based on information gleaned by Derrick Farrell — who had previously represented the company in related litigation — while he was at DLA Piper, according to the objections filed...

