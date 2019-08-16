Truck Heater Price-Fixing Deal Gets Judge's Recommendation

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has recommended approving settlements totaling about $23 million between two groups of customers and two manufacturers of portable truck heaters after the companies were accused of teaming up to fix prices. Germany-based Webasto’s $11 million settlement and Canadian company Espar’s $12 million settlement with a group of direct and indirect purchasers is appropriate because continued litigation would be costly to all parties and both classes of purchasers are happy with the agreements, U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein said in his recommendation for approval Thursday. “These assertions, and the absence of evidence of improper conduct, support the...

