Trump's Greenland Folly: 'Not As Simple As Buying A Resort'

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump spent decades affixing his name to flashy properties, but his reported interest in purchasing the autonomous territory of Greenland — while legally feasible — would be fraught with logistical, political and pragmatic hurdles. Trump has broached the topic of purchasing Greenland, an 811,000-square-mile island situated between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, with “varying degrees of seriousness,” according to a Thursday report from the Wall Street Journal. The White House and the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., both declined to comment on the report Friday. Greenland is a self-ruling territory of the Kingdom of Denmark,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS