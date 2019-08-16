4th NY Doc Charged With Taking Insys Kickbacks Cops Plea

Law360, New York (August 16, 2019, 12:23 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan osteopathic doctor pled guilty Friday to taking $196,000 from Insys Therapeutics Inc. to prescribe its Subsys painkiller, becoming the fourth of five New York physicians charged with taking kickbacks in the form of speaker fees to admit guilt. Jeffrey Goldstein, 49, copped to a count of conspiracy before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman. He faces a maximum prison sentence of five years at his sentencing, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 22 before U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood. Goldstein said he took Insys speaker fees from 2013 to 2015, which actually were kickbacks that influenced him to prescribe Subsys, a...

