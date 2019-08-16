DC Circ. Denies Rail Shippers' Bid To Form Class

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday unanimously rejected rail shippers’ bid for class certification in long-running multidistrict litigation that accuses four of the country’s largest railroads of conspiring to fix fuel surcharges. A three-judge panel agreed with U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman’s October 2017 decision not to grant class certification, concluding that while the companies that ship goods by rail invoked “documentary evidence that the defendants enforced fuel surcharges ‘uniformly and with few exceptions,’” they did not show common injuries among the proposed class caused by the alleged conspiracy. “The district court did not abuse its discretion in denying class certification on...

