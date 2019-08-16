Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Taking Mass. Courthouse Arrest Ban To The 1st Circ.

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the agency from making civil arrests at state courthouses in Massachusetts.

In a one-page notice of appeal, ICE and its parent agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani it would ask the First Circuit to strike down her June 20 decision. The ruling ordered federal immigration authorities to stop arresting people who come to state court as parties to litigation, as witnesses, or on other official business.

The government had not yet filed appeal papers directly with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®