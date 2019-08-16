ICE Taking Mass. Courthouse Arrest Ban To The 1st Circ.

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the agency from making civil arrests at state courthouses in Massachusetts. In a one-page notice of appeal, ICE and its parent agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani it would ask the First Circuit to strike down her June 20 decision. The ruling ordered federal immigration authorities to stop arresting people who come to state court as parties to litigation, as witnesses, or on other official business. The government had not yet filed appeal papers directly with...

