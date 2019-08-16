DOJ Takes Wire Act Reinterpretation Issue To 1st Circ.

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal court decision that rejected its opinion the Wire Act prohibits interstate gambling beyond sports betting, prolonging a closely watched legal fight over the reinterpretation that opponents say will hamper the growing online lottery and gambling industries. The DOJ filed a notice of appeal to the First Circuit after a New Hampshire federal judge in June sided with the New Hampshire State Lottery and a pair of online lottery vendors who challenged the DOJ's January Office of Legal Counsel opinion on the Wire Act, a reinterpretation that overturned an Obama-era reading that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS