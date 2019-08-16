Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Takes Wire Act Reinterpretation Issue To 1st Circ.

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal court decision that rejected its opinion the Wire Act prohibits interstate gambling beyond sports betting, prolonging a closely watched legal fight over the reinterpretation that opponents say will hamper the growing online lottery and gambling industries.

The DOJ filed a notice of appeal to the First Circuit after a New Hampshire federal judge in June sided with the New Hampshire State Lottery and a pair of online lottery vendors who challenged the DOJ's January Office of Legal Counsel opinion on the Wire Act, a reinterpretation that overturned an Obama-era reading that...

