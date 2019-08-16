Shuttered Investment Co.'s Libor Claims Against UBS Tossed

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Friday dismissed antitrust claims against UBS in a proposed class action over alleged Libor rigging, finding that a defunct investment company didn't transfer the rights to pursue the claims before it dissolved. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick rejected FrontPoint European Fund LP's bid to substitute and assign its antitrust claims to Fund Liquidation Holdings LLC, finding that a July 2011 asset purchase agreement did not transfer the right to pursue the suit. The court went on to close the case, finding that FrontPoint lacks the ability to bring claims against UBS AG as it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS