Uber Wants Out Of Calif. E-Scooter Nuisance Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Uber told a California federal court that residents with disabilities don't have standing to sue electric bike and scooter companies for allegedly making Los Angeles sidewalks inaccessible, saying their disability discrimination and public nuisance claims don't hold up. Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc., which owns the Jump e-bike and e-scooter sharing services, moved Thursday to dodge a proposed class action from a group of California residents seeking to hold several companies and cities liable for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and state law governing public access and pedestrian right of way. Uber said the residents don't have standing to...

