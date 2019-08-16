Minor Leaguers Notch 9th Circ. Win On Cert. In MLB Pay Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Minor League Baseball players suing over starvation wages in the farm system scored a home run on Friday as the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court's decision to certify a national Fair Labor Standards Act collective and California class, and said it should have certified classes in Arizona and Florida, too. The three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that questions about the interplay between the three states' labor laws and concerns over the amount of evidence the players brought to the table weren't enough to strike out their claims, which center on allegations that they're routinely paid far below minimum wage and denied...

