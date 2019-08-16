Chemo MDL Patients Shred Sanofi Bid To Delay Bellwether

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs pursuing multidistrict litigation against several drug companies over their alleged failure to warn cancer patients of the “devastating” permanent hair loss caused by the chemotherapy drug Taxotere have heaped criticism on defendant Sanofi’s attempt to delay a first bellwether trial scheduled to start in weeks. Drug companies including Pfizer, Hospira, Actavis and McKesson face thousands of cases in the multidistrict litigation alleging that the breast cancer drug Taxotere and its generic form docetaxel make patients’ hair fall out. The first bellwether is scheduled to begin Sept. 16. But in a filing made public Thursday, lawyers for Barbara Earnest, the plaintiff in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS