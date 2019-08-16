Ga. Atty Beats Malpractice Suit Over Failed Injury Case

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a legal malpractice suit accusing an attorney of botching an injured longshoreman's case against the Georgia Ports Authority, saying the fact that the longshoreman fired the attorney severed any potential liability. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of David S. Eichholz and his eponymous firm in a suit alleging the attorney sent a deficient notice of claim which caused former client Reginald Bush to forfeit an injury suit against the Georgia Ports Authority. In the underlying case, Bush alleged that a Georgia Ports...

