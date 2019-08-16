Texas Doctors’ Trial Win Upheld In Brain Injury Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has cleared two physicians in a suit accusing them of causing brain injuries to a woman that left her in a vegetative state, saying the patient’s daughter failed to meet a high burden of proof that applies to emergency treatment cases. A Second Court of Appeals panel on Thursday voted 2-1 to uphold a Tarrant County jury's decision to clear Drs. Paul H. Pompa and Marcus Lesly Weatherall in a suit accusing the doctors of providing grossly negligent care to patient Tamatha Williams, who showed up at a health clinic in 2012 complaining of difficulty swallowing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS