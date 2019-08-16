Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AT&T Urges 7th Circ. To Dump Appeal In Junk-Text Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- AT&T has asked the Seventh Circuit to reject an appeal of its lower court win in a lawsuit over mass texts sent to customers in Spanish, saying the plain language of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act contradicts consumers' arguments that the texts violated the law.

The statutory definition of an automated telephone dialing system does not include equipment that has the capacity to dial only from a list of numbers, and thus the way AT&T sent the messages could not have broken the TCPA, the telecom told the Seventh Circuit on Thursday.

Named plaintiff Ali Gadelhak sued AT&T Services Inc. in 2017, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®