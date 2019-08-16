AT&T Urges 7th Circ. To Dump Appeal In Junk-Text Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- AT&T has asked the Seventh Circuit to reject an appeal of its lower court win in a lawsuit over mass texts sent to customers in Spanish, saying the plain language of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act contradicts consumers' arguments that the texts violated the law. The statutory definition of an automated telephone dialing system does not include equipment that has the capacity to dial only from a list of numbers, and thus the way AT&T sent the messages could not have broken the TCPA, the telecom told the Seventh Circuit on Thursday. Named plaintiff Ali Gadelhak sued AT&T Services Inc. in 2017, saying...

