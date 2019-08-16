Epstein Death Ruled A Suicide By NYC Medical Examiner

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself in federal prison, New York City’s chief medical examiner said Friday, confirming law enforcement officials' preliminary descriptions of the wealthy sex offender’s death the week before. Dr. Barbara Sampson, the chief medical examiner in New York City, said the determination of the cause and manner of Epstein's death was made “after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings.” The financier, who held residences in New York and Florida, had been detained in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center pending trial on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex. He was found unresponsive in his cell early on...

