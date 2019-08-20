Carnival Can't Scotch Suit Over Shipboard Death, Family Says

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Family members of a Carnival Corp. passenger who died aboard ship after suffering a heart attack have urged a Florida federal court to throw out the cruise line’s bid to dismiss their wrongful death suit, saying that its “outrageous conduct” while treating him supports their case. Carnival wrongly takes the position that the Death on the High Seas Act, which provides the exclusive remedy for wrongful death on a ship, preempts the suit’s claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the family of Jeffrey Scott Eisenman, who died on the Carnival Sunshine last December. The Eisenmans also said that...

