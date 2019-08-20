Mariners ADA Suit To Continue Over Seat Location, Sightlines

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Whether the Seattle Mariners must add more wheelchair-accessible seats and whether those seats must provide sightlines over standing spectators are questions for a jury to decide, a Washington judge ruled Monday, after siding with wheelchair-using fans on some claims that T-Mobile Park is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein did agree with several of the fans' complaints, including that some wheelchair seats are not wide enough, that a lift required to reach one of the stadium's field-level restaurants is defective and that wheelchair access is needed to the dugout for stadium tours, while...

