Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

9th Circ. Ruling Puts Minor League Pay Back On The Table

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A year after Congress blocked minor league baseball players from seeking federal labor protections, a recent Ninth Circuit ruling has reopened the door for the athletes in their quest for better pay from Major League Baseball.

The Ninth Circuit’s 2-1 ruling Friday said a group of minor league baseball players can bring both a collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act and a class action under California labor law against MLB. The majority further ordered a lower court to reconsider its denial of potential Arizona and Florida class actions for the time the minor leaguers work during spring training....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies