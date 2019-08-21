9th Circ. Ruling Puts Minor League Pay Back On The Table

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A year after Congress blocked minor league baseball players from seeking federal labor protections, a recent Ninth Circuit ruling has reopened the door for the athletes in their quest for better pay from Major League Baseball. The Ninth Circuit’s 2-1 ruling Friday said a group of minor league baseball players can bring both a collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act and a class action under California labor law against MLB. The majority further ordered a lower court to reconsider its denial of potential Arizona and Florida class actions for the time the minor leaguers work during spring training....

