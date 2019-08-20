$1.36M Award Against Carnival Should Be OK'd, Court Hears

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A former Carnival Cruise Line waiter who was awarded $1.36 million in arbitration after he injured his back while trying to get into a bunk bed urged a Florida federal court on Tuesday to confirm the award, saying the cruise line's arguments that it was denied due process fall short. Genti Jankula, who says he suffered multiple spinal fractures after falling backward from his bunk bed as a result of a broken handrail, had received the award for lost wages and medical expenses from an arbitrator last fall. Carnival had urged the court earlier this month to vacate the award, arguing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS