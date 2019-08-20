Qualcomm Can't Put 'Blinders' On 9th Circ., Cell Buyers Say

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Consumers blasted Qualcomm on Monday for trying to limit the Ninth Circuit's gaze in the chipmaker's class certification appeal, urging the court again to recognize the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust win over the tech giant and their efforts to notify a class of 250 million U.S. phone buyers. The consumers want the Ninth Circuit to take judicial notice of the FTC win, which came before the same judge who certified their class action, in addition to several other documents that include their district court filings discussing efforts to notify the massive class, offered as proof that notification for so many people really is...

