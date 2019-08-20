Texas Injury Attys Charged In Case Runner Kickback Scheme

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A prominent Houston injury lawyer and two other attorneys have been charged in an alleged ambulance-chasing kickback scheme involving millions of dollars in payments for illegal client referrals, according to a 21-count federal indictment unsealed Tuesday. Jeffrey Stern is accused of tax fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice in connection with a scheme designed to skirt client-solicitation laws, according to the indictment. Attorneys Deborah Bradley and Richard Plezia were also charged, along with alleged case runners Frederick Morris, Lamont Ratcliff and Marcus Esquivel, who was charged separately. Stern turned himself in on Monday and will remain in custody until his bond...

