3rd Circ. Revives Ex-Pipeline Worker's Overtime Pay Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court applied the wrong standard when it found that a construction company didn't violate wage laws intentionally, the Third Circuit said Tuesday as it revived a former employee's overtime suit. Whether Troy Construction Inc. deliberately calculated its workers' base wage rates incorrectly involved questions of fact, but the lower court wrongly applied an "overly burdensome" willfulness standard under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the appeals court said in a precedential opinion. "Under the proper standard, summary judgment was not warranted because genuine disputes of material fact do indeed exist as to Troy's willfulness," Judge Kent Jordan wrote for...

