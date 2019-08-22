4 Takeaways From EPA's Regional Haze Rule Guidance

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- States may be breathing a sigh of relief after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released new guidance on how best to comply with a long-term program to reduce haze in national parks and wilderness areas, with the Trump administration allowing for more flexibility than the Obama administration. Under the Clean Air Act's Regional Haze program, states must work together toward a goal of achieving "natural visibility conditions" at the nation's 156 parks and wilderness areas, like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone, by 2064. They can achieve that by reducing air pollutants like power plant emissions, wildfire smoke and other particulate matter....

