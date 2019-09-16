Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has brought on board a new partner in its Washington, D.C., office. Cynthia Langelier Paine joins the firm from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, and brings to Blank Rome expertise on real estate purchase, sale and financing deals, as well as public-private partnerships and affordable housing matters. Stuart Rosen Stuart Rosen has joined Proskauer Rose LLP as special construction counsel in the firm's New York office. Rosen works on construction and development matters for both public and private projects, and also helps clients negotiate and prepare construction contracts. He also helps clients identify potential issues that might derail development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS