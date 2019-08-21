Uber Insurer Needn't Cover Driver's Injury, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An Uber driver can’t force the ride hailing company’s insurer to cover her medical bills following a 2017 accident, the Tenth Circuit has affirmed, agreeing with an Oklahoma federal judge that coverage is unavailable because the driver was not carrying a passenger when the crash occurred. In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the appellate court on Tuesday upheld U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk’s June 2018 order granting summary judgment to Uber Technologies Inc.'s insurer, James River Insurance Co., in its dispute with driver Bonni Genzer. According to court documents, in April 2017, Genzer had finished driving an Uber...

