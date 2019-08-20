Carnival Avoids Some Claims Over Onboard Fatal Heart Attack

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Carnival Corp. passenger won't be able to pursue punitive damages and certain other claims against the cruise line over a man's onboard heart attack death that happened two days after ship doctors had treated and released him, a Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. trimmed the case brought by Mary Ann Murphy, whose husband, Daniel Murphy, experienced chest pain and weakness on board a cruise in May 2018. Daniel Murphy sought medical treatment on board and was allegedly sent back to his stateroom after being seen. Two days later, Murphy had a heart attack and died,...

