Walmart Claims Faulty Tesla Solar Panels Are Starting Fires

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Walmart has hit SolarCity Corp. with a breach of contract and negligence lawsuit in New York state court that accuses Tesla’s solar energy subsidiary of negligently installing solar panels that have started at least seven fires on the rooftops of retail stores in Ohio, Maryland and California. In a redacted, 61-page complaint filed Tuesday in Manhattan, Walmart Inc. ripped into the Silicon Valley company and its CEO Elon Musk, accusing Tesla of “utter incompetence,” callousness and negligence in installing and maintaining solar panel systems on the rooftops of more than 240 Walmart-owned retail stores. Walmart claims Tesla's solar panels have sparked...

