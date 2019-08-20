New York Times Warns Palin Libel Ruling Will Chill Speech

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The New York Times is asking the Second Circuit to undo a decision earlier this month that allowed Sarah Palin to sue the paper for defamation, warning that the ruling would weaken "bedrock First Amendment protections." Requesting a rare en banc rehearing by the entire appeals court, the newspaper told the court Tuesday that the ruling by a three-judge panel would make it easier for public figures like Palin to sue for libel, chilling free speech and limiting public discourse. "The panel's opinion conflicts with the Supreme Court's and this circuit's prior decisions," the Times wrote. "If not corrected, it will...

