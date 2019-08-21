9th Circ. Lets Sprint, Intel Into Qualcomm Class Appeal

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Sprint, Intel and three other companies have won permission from the Ninth Circuit to intervene in a class action brought by 250 million cellphone buyers accusing Qualcomm of costing them money by forcing mobile companies to overpay for licensing its tech. The Ninth Circuit signed off Tuesday on the emergency request to allow five tech companies — Sprint Spectrum LP, Ericsson Inc., MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation and Nokia Technologies Oy., and ZTE (USA) Inc. — to weigh in on the antitrust suit aimed at Qualcomm. The mobile companies are scrambling to intervene so they can ask the court to keep the...

