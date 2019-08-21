Businessmen Schemed To Defraud EB-5 Investors, Feds Say

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Three businessmen have been indicted by grand jury in California federal court for plotting to defraud investors in a job creation program run by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and face charges including misappropriating funds and lying to the agency. The Aug. 15 multicount indictment, unsealed Wednesday, accuses Thomas Henderson, Kexing Hu aka Peter Hu, and Cooper Lee of conspiracy and wire fraud in an alleged scheme related to the federal agency's employment-based immigration program's fifth preference category, referred to as the EB-5 visa program. Henderson, 70, of Oakland, California, Hu, 40, of Ningbo, China, and Lee, 42, formerly of Oakland,...

