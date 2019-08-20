Calif. Surgeon Testifies J&J Mesh Has Low Complication Rate

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A practicing surgeon who chairs the University of California San Diego’s gynecology department told a California judge on Tuesday that pelvic meshes made by Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon have low rates of complications and that some of the problems could occur with any pelvic surgery, as the company begins its defense in the false-marketing trial. During the sixth week of the bench trial before San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon, J&J called back to the stand the first witness in its defense, UCSD surgeon Charles Nager. J&J attorney Carolyn Kubota of Covington & Burling LLP showed Nager a...

