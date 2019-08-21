States On Hook For Pollution Beyond Gold King: Contractor

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor told a federal court Tuesday that Utah and New Mexico can't escape its bid to recover cleanup costs in the multidistrict litigation over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, saying the impacts of that disaster can't be separated from decades of environmental damage the states ignored. The two states had asked the court in late July to dismiss counterclaims by Environmental Restoration LLC, which said the states hadn't stopped pollutants from being dumped into state waters. They argued that the contractor failed to state a claim under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act....

