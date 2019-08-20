FilmOn Exec's Court Outbursts Lead to Sanctions Hearing

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Tuesday ordered a hearing on possible monetary sanctions against FilmOn founder Alki David over his repeated outbursts and rule violations during a civil trial over allegations the billionaire sexually harassed a onetime employee of his media companies. David, who is representing himself, has increasingly drawn the ire of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui through his frequent outbursts across eight days of jury selection and testimony. In addition to ordering a sanctions hearing, Judge Lui also attempted to rein David in on Tuesday by ordering that he submit in advance the questions he...

