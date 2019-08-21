Pharmacy Retailers Fight Glenmark's Bid To Exit Zetia MDL

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Kroger, Walgreens and a handful of other big-name pharmacy operators have told a Virginia federal court that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals should not be able to escape their antitrust suit tied to the cholesterol drug Zetia, because there is past evidence of a conspiracy agreement. Glenmark made a past pay-for-delay agreement with Merck & Co. and Par Pharmaceutical to keep generic versions of Zetia out of play, and that agreement is enough to plausibly allege a conspiracy, the retailers claimed on Tuesday. Merck and Glenmark signed the written agreement, which Par later joined, the retailers added. "There can be no serious question that...

