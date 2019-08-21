Transit Officials And Wi-Fi Group Split Over 5.9 GHz Use

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A group that advocates for the expansion of Wi-Fi has told the Federal Communications Commission that the valuable 5.9 gigahertz spectrum band dedicated to vehicle safety communications can and should accommodate wireless device traffic, contrary to the beliefs of state transit regulators. WiFiForward said in a statement Tuesday that industry players haven't moved fast enough to start using the 5.9 GHz band for its long-dedicated purpose of sending wireless crash-avoidance messages. Now the band can accommodate more timely uses such as fifth-generation mobile technology, according to the group. "Continuing a policy of dedicating spectrum to specific transportation applications would merely perpetuate the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS